Former Colonial Rebecca Vint signs NWHL contract

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Another former Colonial is headed up north to Buffalo as 2015 graduate and former RMU forward Rebecca Vint signed a contract with the Buffalo Beauts on Tuesday.

This move marks a transition for Vint from the Brampton Thunder of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League(CWHL) where she played two seasons and was a 2017 CWHL All-Star and 2016 finalist for CWHL Rookie of the year.

“I’m ready to experience pro hockey on the other side of the border,” said Vint in an NWHL news release “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help my new teammates in Buffalo defend the Isobel Cup.”

“Rebecca had a great career here at Robert Morris and was an integral part of the success that the program saw during her four years,” said Robert Morris head coach Paul Colontino.

This signing comes less than a week after current Colonial forward Brittany Howard was also drafted to the Beauts in the 2017 NWHL draft. Vint held many scoring records for RMU women’s hockey including all time scoring record until it was broken by Howard last season. Vint will be one of many former Colonials to don a Beauts jersey in the brief history of the team, including Olympic silver medalist Brianne McLaughlin.