RMU men’s basketball tips off season at Ohio State
November 9, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports, Sports Showcase, Top Stories
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Robert Morris University men’s basketball team kicks off the 2017-2018 season slate in Columbus, Oh. to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, Nov. 9.
Follow RMU Sentry Media online or on social media for live updates during the game.
Or you can follow live game action HERE:
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.