Rock University welcomes students

Erik Schmidt, Contributor
August 24, 2017
What do you get when you mix engineering and students and a love of music? A rock band of course.

One new event students can look forward to during freshman orientation is a performance by RMU’s new band, Rock University.

This band of students was formed last semester with the help of Department Head, Communication Heather Pinson, Ph.D. Rock University is willing to work with any student who would like to get involved with music.

Rock University will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Gazebo from 7-9 p.m.
For a full list of events during move-in weekend, visit the orientation website.

