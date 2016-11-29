November’s famous authors

Many famous authors were born in November, and November is a great month for catching up on your reading. During this month, while you are on holiday break, you will have extra time to read if you would like.

One famous author born in November was Samuel Clemens, otherwise known as Mark Twain. He was born on November 30, 1835 in Florida, Missouri. Twain and his family moved from his home town to Hannibal, Missouri near the Mississippi River. Twain went to school until he finished the fifth grade. Then, he worked for a local newspaper as a printer’s apprentice.

Mark Twain also worked for other newspapers as he moved east. Afterwards, he moved back home to pursue a new career as a river pilot; however, his new career was put on hold when the Civil War started. Twain decided to drop everything and join the Confederate Army; although, he quit after just two weeks. Next, he heard a bunch of stories as he traveled with his brother Orion. Twain’s books like the “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “Roughing It” were written based on his life experiences. Mark Twain’s life ended on April 21, 1910. Some of his other famous books were “A Connecticut Yankie in King Arthur’s Court” and “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” The day he was born and the day he died were both days when Halley’s Comet could be seen.

A second famous author born in November was Louisa May Alcott. Alcott was the author of “Little Women,” “Little Men” and “Jo’s Boys.” She was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania on November 29, 1832. She grew up with her parents and her sisters. Her father, Amos Bronson Alcott, and some family friends were also famous authors. The likes of Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Theodore Parker all helped educated her. Louisa May Alcott worked as a nurse, teacher and a maid, but she is most famous for being a writer.

A third famous author born in November was Jonathan Swift, author of “Gulliver’s Travels.” His birthday was November 30, 1686. Swift was additionally an editor, satirist, poet and dean of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. He wrote many popular political pamphlets, such as “The Conduct of the Allies.” He was also widely known in Ireland for writing “The Drapier’s Letters.”

You can celebrate the legacy of all these authors by reading some of their best work.