Pet of the Week: Caroline

Caroline is a sassy kitty who knows what she wants. She was found as a stray and came to Animal Friends via a kind soul who wanted to help but couldn’t keep her. This princess loves being the center of attention. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home so that she can get all of the love and attention for herself! If she’s in the mood to play, she prefers strands of the finest string. Caroline is a unique and beautiful cat who is waiting impatiently to go home with someone that will love her and give her the attention she deserves. Please come and meet her today!