Pet of the Week: Caroline

January 10, 2017
Caroline is a sassy kitty who knows what she wants. She was found as a stray and came to Animal Friends via a kind soul who wanted to help but couldn’t keep her. This princess loves being the center of attention. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home so that she can get all of the love and attention for herself! If she’s in the mood to play, she prefers strands of the finest string. Caroline is a unique and beautiful cat who is waiting impatiently to go home with someone that will love her and give her the attention she deserves. Please come and meet her today!

    Arts & Entertainment

    Top albums of 2016, Part 2

    Sports

    Career day for Stamolamprou propels Colonials to thrashing of LIU Brooklyn

    Arts & Entertainment

    Top albums of 2016, Part 1

    Sports

    INFOGRAPHIC: Three Rivers Classic, RMU vs. Ferris State

    News

    Police Blotter 11/30/16 – 12/19/16

    Sports

    OPINION: All the tools, no execution

    Arts & Entertainment

    Divine holiday drinks

    Arts & Entertainment

    TWD: Plot still beating

    Arts & Entertainment

    Humans of RMU: The international poet

    News

    RMU’s Autism Speaks wins #Pens4Purpose contest