Robillard goes home the hero on senior night

The second senior night on ice would be Men’s hockey against Mercyhurst. The game would end in a poetic fashion with Ben Robillard scoring the game winning goal in a 3-2 Colonials victory.

Robillard was close to tears during the post-game interview but didn’t hesitate to congratulate his fellow seniors. “I room with two of them and they have been a big part of my life. They have been with me through the ups and downs. They are big assets to this team.”

Senior night started with the Colonials on fire. They peppered Mercyhurst goaltender Brandon Wildung with shots early in the period, smothering the Mercyhurst defense. RMU had three power plays in the period and only took one penalty.

Leavens received the puck back door and met the toe of Wildung as he stretched across the crease. Fantastic saves in the first period by Wildung kept the Lakers in the game.

A goal by Jack Riley on the power play, at 14:37 in the first, put Mercyhurst up by one. Kyle Horsman was not letting Mercyhurst get off easy as he finished every check he engaged in.

The period would end 1-0 in favor of Mercyhurst.

In the second, Robert Morris was looking to get on the board. They continued their assault on Wildung but he continued to stand strong.

Six minutes into the period, RMU forward Daniel Mantenuto, finally beat Wildung for their first goal of the game and Mantenuto’s second of the season. Assists on the goal coming from Timmy Moore and Luke Lynch. The Lakers put up one more goal on Izyk before the end of the game, sneaking it five-hole on the senior.

The period would end 2-1 in favor of Mercyhurst.

An exhilarating third period was in store for the fans and big hits were the staple of this period.

Captain Rob Mann was stellar for the Colonials as he drove the Lakers into the boards every chance he got.

On the power play, RMU’s own Timmy Moore got the puck between the hash marks with plenty of time. He picked his spot and fired a shot just under Wildung’s glove scoring the equalizer.

With minutes to go, goaltender Dalton Izyk was run into by Daniel Leavens and a Laker. Leavens was extremely slow to get up. He eventually found his way to his feet and was escorted to the bench where the athletic trainer took over and commenced stretching. Leavens would eventually play again.

The game would go to overtime.

A 2-on-0 break for Mercyhurst ended in a spectacular sprawling save by Izyk.

“He (Izyk) doesn’t make that save, we wouldn’t be talking about Robillard right now.”

Two minutes in, Robillard took a shot on Wildung. The netminder got most of the puck but it trickled in through the five-hole. The game-winning goal would go under review.

The goal was ruled good. Senior Ben Robillard capped off a thrilling senior night performance by RMU with the game winner in overtime. The Colonials would win 3-2.

“The feeling was indescribable…” said Robillard, fighting back the tears. “I was thinking in the intermission, ‘What if I got the goal.’ When it went in, it was an amazing feeling.”

A stellar performance by the seniors as they come out on top over Mercyhurst. The women won earlier today making it a clean sweep on Senior Night for the Colonials.

Robert Morris will play Niagra next weekend in New York on Saturday then at Heinz Field on Sunday.

“Hats off to our seniors, I can’t say enough good things about them.” Coach Derek Schooley.