Woman’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. St. Francis Brooklyn

Nneka Ezeigbo's 18 points and 10 rebounds powered the Colonials past the Terriers.

Ian Kist
February 5, 2017
Filed under Sports

Feb 4, 2017

RMU 61 (13-9, NEC 8-3), St. Francis Brooklyn 54 (6-16, NEC 4-7): The Colonials improved to 8-3 in NEC play Saturday afternoon at the Pope P.E. Center when they took down the Terriers of St. Francis Brooklyn. RMU grabbed their first lead of the game with 4:48 to play in the first quarter, a lead they would hold onto for the rest of the game. The terriers were able to cut their deficit to single digits at the end of the third quarter but the Colonials wouldn’t allow them to get any closer than five points in the fourth quarter. Robert Morris was led by freshman Nneka Ezeigbo who recorded a double-double scoring 18 points and corralling 10 rebounds. Junior Mikalah Mulrain also finished with double-digit points with 11.

