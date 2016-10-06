SPONSORED CONTENT: Dashing For a Great Cause

Ready to walk or run for a good cause? Robert Morris University will be hosting the dash4debra 5k on Saturday, October 22 at 9:00 am and check in for the race will begin at 8:00.

The event is being held to support people suffering from the disease of Epidermolysis Bullosa, also known as E.B. Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare genetic connective tissue disorder that leaves a person with extremely fragile skin. it effects 1 in 20,000 babies are diagnosed with the disorder and there is currently no cure for treatment. The Debra Of America foundation seeks to change that however.

You can register now for the dash4debra on the dash4debra website. A $15 registration fee is required to register, but that registration fee includes a T-shirt and race bibs.

The race will benefit Debra Of America to support helping find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa. If you are unable to participate in the 5k, but would still like to help, you can show your support by donating to the cause at the website or by simply spreading the word about this largely unknown issue.