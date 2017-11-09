Pet of the Week: Madison
November 9, 2017
Madison is a low-key, older gal who came to Animal Friends when her family was moving and couldn’t take her with them. She is a friendly and happy girl who would prefer to be the only pet in your home. Madison is very outgoing with people and would be the perfect fit for a family with children 5 years or older. Since she’s used to home life, she would be a great couch companion during movie night or while watching the big game. Come and meet this pretty girl at Animal Friends today!
