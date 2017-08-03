RMU receives 4 Mid-Atlantic Emmy College/University nominations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Robert Morris University has received four nominations in the Mid-Atlantic Emmy chapter’s College/University awards this week.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the 2017 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards Nomination Party at WQED-TV studios.

22 students, 1 faculty member and one staff member are among those nominated.

Seven students have been nominated in the Long Form: Nonfiction category for “Hockey at Heinz.” You can watch “Hockey at Heinz” below:

10 students have been nominated in the Sports-Live Event category for their production of “Colonial Sports Network: RMU Men’s Basketball vs. Bryant.” You can watch the broadcast here:

10 students have also been nominated in the same category, Sports-Live Event, for “Colonial Sports Network: RMU Men’s Hockey vs. Holy Cross.” You can watch the broadcast below:

9 students were nominated in the Public Affairs/Community Service category for their production of “2016 SCJ Presidential Election Night Coverage.” You can watch the election night coverage here:

For the full list of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy chapter’s College/University nominations click HERE.

RMU is up against other schools with multiple nominations for Mid-Atlantic Emmys. Other schools who have been nominated in the same categories as RMU are La Salle University, Penn State University and Shippensburg University.

Nick Milliron, producer of the 2016 SCJ Presidential Election Night Coverage and head of RMU-TV, hopes to have continued success by winning at the Emmy awards in September.

“I don’t want to get my hopes too high, but I expect to build on the success of last year,” said Milliron. “After looking through the competition I hope to win two out of three of the categories I was nominated for this year.”

Milliron is very proud of what RMU has accomplished with these Emmy nominations and bringing recognition to RMU TV. The 2016 SCJ Presidential Election Night Coverage is the project he hopes to win an Emmy for.

“I really hope to win for SCJ’s Election night coverage. I put many, many hours of work into it as producer/EP for the whole four and a half hour show,” Milliron said. “I know it would mean a lot for the 40-plus other people as well, and for me to be the leader of the whole thing was an incredible experience to begin with. To win another Emmy on the school’s behalf would be an amazing way to finish my final semester at Robert Morris.”

Advisors, who are also mentioned in the nominations for the Emmy, are proud of what RMU-TV have accomplished. Carrie Moniot, student media advisor, is happy about the accomplishment.

“I’m pleased to see the good work of our students is being recognized in such a prestigious way,” said Moniot.