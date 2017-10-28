RMU to begin paving Student Recreation and Fitness Center roads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Oct. 23, an email was sent to all students regarding upcoming road work on campus.

On Oct. 24, T.A. Robinson Asphalt Paving Inc. began preparing to expand the parking lot and repave the roadway near the Student Recreation and Fitness Center. This preparation process is expected to last about four days, given that there are no setbacks or complications.

Weather permitting, workers expect to begin paving the roadway, as well as the expanded parking lot, on Oct. 28.

According to the email, there should not be any changes to parking arrangements and students can continue to use their normal parking spaces for the duration of the project. However, in the email students were asked to “please use caution in this area” as it is still an active work site.

Moving forward, any questions or concerns about the project or its proposed timeline should be addressed to Colonial Central.