University crediting portion of recreation facility fee back to students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Student Recreation and Fitness Center opening date has been delayed and Robert Morris University is crediting some of the fee back to students.

An email was sent out by Student Life to all undergraduate students. The email stated that after reviewing the construction schedule, construction of the building was moved back.

“We are writing to update you on construction of the Student Recreation and Fitness Center, which we had hoped would be completed for the start of the fall semester,” said Student Life’s email. “That was an aggressive construction schedule that would have required all elements to fall into place perfectly, and the building will open later than anticipated.”

The email also stated that due to late construction, students would be receiving a portion of the fee paid at the beginning of the fall semester back to their accounts. Full-time students will receive $42, while part-time students will receive $21.

“Therefore, the university will credit to all students a portion of the recreation fee that the Student Government Association approved to fund operations of this state-of-the-art facility,” Student Life’s email said.

Beginning on Sept. 18, students will be able to use the Student Recreation and Fitness Center in phases. On Sept. 18-22, the indoor basketball court can be used. On Sept. 25, the entire facility and all of the equipment can be used.

“Please note that workers will continue to put the finishing touches on the building after it opens,” said Student Life’s email. “We apologize for any inconvenience, and we are excited for you to experience the Student Recreation and Fitness Center.”

For more information on the Student Recreation and Fitness Center, visit the RMU website.