Linebacker Uhatafe suspended for 1 game, team says

Senior linebacker Joseph Uhatafe has been suspended from the Robert Morris University football team for Saturday’s game against the Bryant Bulldogs, according to a university official.

Uhatafe missed the previous week under the same suspension. According to Ken Baker, assistant director of media relations, the reason for Uhatafe’s absence has been for a “violation of team rules.”

With one game left this season, it is uncertain whether Uhatafe will return to the team for its final match-up against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Nov. 18.

Uhatafe has accumulated 53 tackles, 7.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks this season in eight games for the Colonials.

Up until his suspension, Uhatafe never missed a single game in his collegiate career, playing in all 11 games of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons.