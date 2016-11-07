LIVE: Election Night Coverage
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Watch as the Society for Collegiate Journalists, RMU-TV and RMU Sentry Media break down Election Night 2016. Coverage includes live updates from the Democratic and Republican watch parties in and around downtown Pittsburgh and on the campus of Robert Morris University. Don’t miss Vince Russo, Sam Anthony, Eddie Sheehy and Delaney Hassell live in our studio with our live election map that will have updating results throughout the night. Our social media correspondents Malik Frierson and Jocelyn Burns will bring you all the updates from the social media world. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. and will run tentatively until midnight.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.