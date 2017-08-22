Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A fire began at Robert Morris University in Concord Residence Hall on the third floor on Aug. 21.

An e-mail was sent to students around 11 p.m. by RMU News explaining that the fire began at 7 p.m. The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Department and RMU Police were able to contain and extinguish the fire quickly. There were no injuries and only four students were affected by damages.

“I live in Concord, so I was in the building. And so all the alarms went off and then I walked out and everything. There was a lot of smoke on the third floor when I walked by it so that was a little freaky,” Scott Roan said.

The four students’ suite in Concord Hall will need partial restoration according to the e-mail. They will be relocated to Yorktown Hall until the restoration is completed. Other students who are scheduled to move into Concord Hall can do so as scheduled.

“When I was coming out there was already cops clearing the third floor,” Roan said. “We had no idea when we were going to get back into the building and stuff. We were outside for like two hours… It was a little frustrating not knowing what was going on. But other than that, I thought it was handled pretty well.”

An investigation is still underway by the fire department, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.