The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

Katey Ladika

Katey Ladika

Brittany Mayer, News Manager
August 22, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A fire began at Robert Morris University in Concord Residence Hall on the third floor on Aug. 21.

An e-mail was sent to students around 11 p.m. by RMU News explaining that the fire began at 7 p.m. The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Department and RMU Police were able to contain and extinguish the fire quickly. There were no injuries and only four students were affected by damages.

“I live in Concord, so I was in the building. And so all the alarms went off and then I walked out and everything. There was a lot of smoke on the third floor when I walked by it so that was a little freaky,” Scott Roan said.

The four students’ suite in Concord Hall will need partial restoration according to the e-mail. They will be relocated to Yorktown Hall until the restoration is completed. Other students who are scheduled to move into Concord Hall can do so as scheduled.

“When I was coming out there was already cops clearing the third floor,” Roan said. “We had no idea when we were going to get back into the building and stuff. We were outside for like two hours… It was a little frustrating not knowing what was going on. But other than that, I thought it was handled pretty well.”

An investigation is still underway by the fire department, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    RMU Students Compete at EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    RMU receives 4 Mid-Atlantic Emmy College/University nominations

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    RMU First PA University in Amazon Web Services’ Academy Program

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    Recreation, fitness center completion date delayed

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    RMU Students Raise Voices in Protest of Recreation Facility Fee

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    Robert Morris team begins construction for tiny village dedicated to veterans

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    RMU email accounts hacked

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    Police Blotter 04/18/17 – 04/24/17

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    Phi Beta Lambda places at State Leadership Conference

  • Fire in Concord Hall on RMU campus

    News

    Police Blotter 04/04/17 – 04/17/17