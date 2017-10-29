Volleyball Roundup: RMU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

RMU 3 (13-13, NEC 7-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 0 (5-20, 1-9): In tonight’s matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson, Robert Morris made quick work of the match with a quick three-set victory. RMU started off quickly in the first set with a 25-7 set victory, giving them the momentum the team needed to carry them to a win in the next two sets. The Colonials quickly won the next two sets. The second set of the night was won by a score of 25-19, and then the third set with a score of 25-21.

The leaders of the night for Robert Morris were Emma Granger with 11 kills and four blocks, Alyson Londot with 15 digs, and Brianna Frakes with 36 assists on the night.

The Colonials’ next contest will be played against West Virginia, at WVU on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.