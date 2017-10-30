Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs PSU Game 2

Robert Morris 2 (5-1-2), Penn State 2 (2-5-3): RMU struck first with a goal from Lexi Templeman with assists from Jessica Gazzola and Amanda Pantaleo at 8:55 in first period to take a 1-0 lead. The Nittany Lions would rally back in the second period, scoring 2 goals to take a 2-1 lead after the second period. Penn State’s goals were scored by Christi Vetter with an assist from Katie Rankin at 1:23 in the second period. PSU’s second goal of the period was added by Brooke Madsen with an assist from Natalie Heising at 8:13. Bringing the game back to even was Robert Morris’ own Kirsten Welsh, who found the back of the net at 8:21 in third period with an assist from Jessica Gazzola, who picked up her second point of the game. The Colonials and the Nittany Lions would then go on to play out the rest of the third period and an overtime period, which proved to be unsuccessful for either team, ending the game in a tie. The Robert Morris women’s ice hockey team looks ahead to their next matchup against the Lindenwood University Lions (2-5-1) Friday night at 6 p.m away at Lindenwood.