Bringing Unique Soundz to RMU

RMU’s new organization, Unique Soundz, is here to bring a bit more soul on campus. It is a gospel choir founded by Grace Faye, a junior business management major, who is passionate about singing.

Faye grew up in a household full of singers, and she was heavily involved with her gospel choir back home. When she came to RMU her freshman year, she was thinking about starting a group since she noticed that universities such as Duquesne and Pitt each had one, but she felt like she just didn’t have enough “power and influence” to start one as a freshman.

When asked why she wanted to start a gospel choir now, Faye said, “Gospel is a major part of my life and a major part of my upbringing. It strengthens my faith.”

Faye had the idea of starting a gospel choir as a way of using many voices to change the way those sounds are used. She is looking for members who are willing to try something new.

“I’m looking for people who are willing to learn and be adaptive to change–vocalists to instrumentalists,” Faye said. “They don’t have to have much singing experience, but they do need to have a general understanding of music and how voices and instruments work.”

When asked if there were any expectations that the members should come in with, she mentioned that “[members] can expect to have a space where (they’re) free to express their creativity.” If there are “any suggestions on how (the club) can become better or how they can sound better, I’m willing to listen.”

Faye wants the members to come away with a deeper appreciation of music in general and of gospel in particular. She hopes that they will be able to take what they learn from the group back to their churches and communities and to help start new groups of their own.

While there are other groups on campus, Faye made it clear that they are not out to compete for members or replicate want other groups are doing.

“I did Colonial Glee and it didn’t suit my interest, so it’ll be a lot different than that,” Faye said. “We are strictly gospel and encouraging music, they have more magical and [theatrical] type of music.”

Faye believes that Unique Soundz will stand out. She believes that the impact that it’ll have on RMU is that “it’ll bring a lot more soul and it’ll become a more lively part of this University.”

Students who are interested in Unique Soundz can contact Faye for more information.