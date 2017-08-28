Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Two-time All-NEC midfielder Lucas Puntillo is no longer a member of the Robert Morris Men’s Soccer team after leaving the university before the start of the 2017 season.

In a statement from the Robert Morris University Athletic Department, “Lucas left school to pursue professional opportunities.”

What opportunities Puntillo is said to be pursuing specifically is currently unknown.

After earning NEC Second Team and Rookie Team honors in his 2015 freshman campaign, Puntillo saw his sophomore numbers decline significantly after finishing the 2016 season with only 1 goal, 1 assist and 3 total points on the year.

Puntillo played in 16 of the Colonials’ 17 games last season, starting in 14 of them while leading the team in shots with 31 and shots on goal with 14.

RMU Men’s Soccer is currently 0-2 on the season after dropping their most recent match 3-2 against St. Bonaventure in 2OT. This loss came after blowing a 2-0 lead late in the second half.

Robert Morris looks to earn their first victory of the season against the Golden Griffins of Canisius and continue to score despite the departure of one of their most promising young scorers.