The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

Samuel Anthony
August 28, 2017
Filed under Sports, Sports Showcase, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Two-time All-NEC midfielder Lucas Puntillo is no longer a member of the Robert Morris Men’s Soccer team after leaving the university before the start of the 2017 season.

In a statement from the Robert Morris University Athletic Department, “Lucas left school to pursue professional opportunities.”

What opportunities Puntillo is said to be pursuing specifically is currently unknown.

After earning NEC Second Team and Rookie Team honors in his 2015 freshman campaign, Puntillo saw his sophomore numbers decline significantly after finishing the 2016 season with only 1 goal, 1 assist and 3 total points on the year.

Puntillo played in 16 of the Colonials’ 17 games last season, starting in 14 of them while leading the team in shots with 31 and shots on goal with 14.

RMU Men’s Soccer is currently 0-2 on the season after dropping their most recent match 3-2 against St. Bonaventure in 2OT. This loss came after blowing a 2-0 lead late in the second half.

Robert Morris looks to earn their first victory of the season against the Golden Griffins of Canisius and continue to score despite the departure of one of their most promising young scorers.

Related Stories
Walker named starting quarterback, Barr moved to wide receiver
Walker named starting quarterback, Barr moved to wide receiver
Derek Schooley extended through 2022-23 season
Derek Schooley extended through 2022-23 season
New fitness center appproaches final stages of completion
New fitness center appproaches final stages of completion

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    New fitness center appproaches final stages of completion

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Walker named starting quarterback, Barr moved to wide receiver

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Derek Schooley extended through 2022-23 season

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Former Colonial Rebecca Vint signs NWHL contract

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Brittany Howard drafted 10th overall by the Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL Draft

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    The Cup stays in Pittsburgh

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Minnesota twins made journey to RMU

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Robert Morris to host Frozen Four in 2021

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Colonials pound non-conference foe Canisius

  • Lucas Puntillo leaves RMU Men’s Soccer

    Sports

    Colonials split home opener with LIU Brooklyn